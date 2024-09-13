Chargers' Final Injury Report Spells Trouble for Joey Bosa, More Defensive Starters
The Los Angeles Chargers released their final injury report on Friday. Joey Bosa, Hassan Haskins, Ja'sir Taylor and Joshua Palmer are all listed as questionable, while Alohi Gilman was listed as doubtful.
Bosa, Palmer, and Gilman didn't practice on Friday. The veteran edge rusher also didn't practice Thursday due to a back injury.
Ahead of the 2024 season, Bosa was sidelined by a broken hand after sustaining the injury on Aug. 4 in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. The injury required surgery, which made his Week 1 status uncertain until Bosa confirmed he would be playing in the season opener.
Ahead of Week 2, Bosa is already dealing with another injury. It's unfortunate for a player who was hoping to have a comeback season.
Bosa missed a majority of the last two seasons due to injury, and in just the first two weeks of the season, the edge rusher is dealing with another injury.
Gilman sustained a knee injury in the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gilman was projected to be a breakout player for the 2024 season, according to CBS. If Gilman misses Week 2, or worse, multiple games of the season, it will be difficult to have a consistent standout season.
Both Bosa and Gilman were hopeful to have big seasons, but injuries have already plagued the pair.
Palmer isn't the first receiver to deal with an injury this season. D.J. Chark was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 7.
There is still a possibility that Palmer will play in Week 2 since he's listed as questionable; however, if he is unable to play in Week 2, the Chargers will be short one of their primary receivers against the Arizona Cardinals.
Los Angeles will likely lean on rookie Ladd McConkey and sophomore wideout Quentin Johnston. Palmer and Chark were the only receivers with more than two years of experience in the league.
Despite the lack of experience, McConkey scored the game-sealing touchdown in the season opener. The rookie emerged as Justin Herbert's favorite weapon in training camp, thus he will likely continue his scoring streak in Week 2.
Haskins didn't play an offensive snap for the Chargers in the season opener, but he is the third running back on the Los Angeles depth chart. Haskins did get reps on special teams and was active ahead of rookie Kimani Vidal. If Haskins misses Week 2, it's likely Vidal will replace him.