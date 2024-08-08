Chargers Higher Than Expected in First Preseason Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers rank No. 16 on the latest NFL Power Rankings.
There were several concerns when the Chargers lost their star receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams but the emergence of a new era of wideouts has been encouraging. Josh Palmer, D.J. Clark, and Ladd McConkey round out the potential starters for the team.
The defensive woes from last season seem to be a thing of the past. Based on the Chargers' defensive performance in Sunday's joint practice with the Rams, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is one step closer to establishing the unit as a force in the league.
The Bolts' defense forced six turnovers against the Rams. It's worth noting that the three of the Rams' starting offensive linemen were not playing, but there is no denying the momentum the performance has created for the unit.
In Minter's scheme, the edge rushers are supposed to be the strength of the unit. This is cause for concern if Joey Bosa can't stay healthy. At the joint practice, he left with a left wrist or hand injury and hasn't practiced since Sunday. He was slated to have a standout season and if he can't remain healthy he will continue to stay in the shadows of the unit.
Khalil Mack is coming off a monster season with a career-high 17 sacks. He's a much-needed veteran presence for the unit and if he continues with the sort of campaign he had last year, the Chargers defense will be unstoppable.
Not to mention the secondary, being led by Derwin James Jr., is full of ballhawks.
Quarterback Justin Herbert's injury is a bit of a setback for the team but if he is back by Week 1 and the plantar fascia injury doesn't affect him, then Los Angeles has the opportunity to seize second place in the AFC West. This all depends on Herbert's recovery and whether his foot injury has lasting effects.
Despite the absence of Herbert, offensive coordinator Greg Roman believes the offense is still in good shape.
"It doesn't really [change], other than Easton is the quarterback now," Roman said, via the team's transcript. "We might be doing some things in practice that might not suit what we'd do with Easton in a game. We have to install our offense. In that regard, I really don't factor that in. I evaluate it as it appears."
Even if Herbert does get healthy, there is also the question of whether he can adjust to a brand-new offense having missed a majority of camp and all of the preseason. It's a lot to ask of Herbert, but then again, he is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL.
If all goes as planned for the Chargers, they are set to have an electric year.