Los Angeles Chargers' Dream Draft Day Scenario Is Not Flashy

The Los Angeles Chargers' offensive line has been the biggest talking point of the team's last few seasons. Whether it was Justin Herbert getting hurt in 2023 or 2024, seeing poor Bradley Bozeman play, or 2025 seeing all five spots being beaten by any defensive line that chooses to play football that day. Bolt fans have been clamoring for a change.

A change has come, with more hopefully to happen, considering that change does not always mean improvement. In a previous article discussing where the Chargers need to find a rookie to start over a veteran, I mention currently slotted LG, Trevor Penning, as the most obvious replacement candidate.

Obvious Hole on Roster Yields Look for Rookie Replacements

"The most obvious veteran the Chargers could (need to) uproot is Trevor Penning. Penning, a former first-round selection, was just re-signed by the Bolts to a contract that has him paid as a high-end backup.

His play on the field is wildly inconsistent, with his flashes showing aggression and athleticism, and his down moments being poor pass protection and a lack of situational awareness. The former New Orleans Saint is currently slotted to start for the Chargers in 2026, with his spot likely to be the easiest spot to upgrade from on the entire roster.

Vega Ioane | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A few names to look for as replacements for Penning: Vega Ioane, Chase Bistontis, Emmanuel Pregnon, Kage Casey, amongst many other intriguing draft prospects."

The first name mentioned on the list to replace Penning was Vega Ioane, the Penn State offensive guard. It seems that in an article by Bleacher Report, they believe he can be the key to unlock Herbert and this offense.

Bleacher Report Names Rookie Lineman as Dream Draft Day Scenario

With teams often discussing a dream selection being a "skill" player, with wide receivers and fun weapons flying off the board, the Chargers are going back to basics and finding the meanest offensive lineman around.

"Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane, who seems like the quintessential Jim Harbaugh prospect, makes it all the way to 22 and the Chargers' offensive line is rebuilt."

Ioane to the Chargers has more than just Bleacher Report's attention, with Daniel Jeremiah seeing the same process that may help the Chargers out of the rut that has been poor offensive line play. Can Joe Hortiz of the Chargers make these dream scenarios come true? Will Herbert finally have protection after six seasons in the league?

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