Should Chargers Consider Trading Down in First Round of 2026 NFL Draft?

The Los Angeles Chargers' draft strategy seems to be quite obvious, considering the roster is currently being constructed. The end goal is to upgrade both sides of the trenches, with major needs at EDGE, Guard and Defensive Tackle.

With only five selections in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft, it makes too much sense for the Bolts not to trade down when it comes time for their selection. However, it takes a balancing act of knowing who is on the board, who will be on the board and the return you will receive from teams looking to trade up...if there are any wanting to do so.

Names Commonly Available Around Chargers Pick 22

With the Bolts having a later-first-round selection to their name, a lot of dominoes will fall ahead of them in the real draft. However, using simulators, we can gain an idea of names that are commonly available around this range.

Names they should take if available (unlikely): Olaivavega Ioane, Kenyon Sadiq and Spencer Fano.

Chase Bisontis | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Names that they could take at 22 that are likely available: Keldrick Faulk, Avieon Terrell, Kadyn Proctor, Kayden McDonald, TJ Parker and Denzel Boston.

Names that they should look to trade back and select: Chase Bisontis, Emmanuel Pregnon, Caleb Banks, Peter Woods, Christian Miller and Gabe Jacas.

What is the Value the Chargers will Receive After a Trade Down?

Value will vary from variables of negotiation skills, how far one is trading back, to even who is still on the board. The 22nd overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft has the Chargers valued as a 780-point selection, using the DraftTek trade value chart.

This value would be equal to picks 42 and 60 or 32 and 80. Would the Chargers want to trade down 20 spots and receive another (late) second-round pick to find another talented draft prospect on a cost-controlled contract? Would they prefer ten spots down and an extra third-round selection later in the draft? This is something that is often seen in the Baltimore Ravens' draft strategy, the same place where the Chargers' draft strategy comes from.

Only time will tell to see what the Chargers will actually do come draft night. However, it seems like an obvious year for the Bolts to trade down from their first round selection and find more value necessary to help find talent to this roster.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter