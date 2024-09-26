Chargers Injury Report: Six Key Players Did Not Practice Ahead of Matchup With Chiefs
If Justin Herbert reaggravating his ankle against the Pittsburgh Steelers in week three wasn't enough, the Los Angeles Chargers have recently experienced several injuries to key players in the latest injury report. There were 13 players listed on the Chargers injury report this Wednesday with six of those players being listed as 'did not practice' (DNP).
On that report, the six DNPs consisted of Joe Alt, Junior Colston, Joey Bosa, Otito Ogbonnia, Trey Pipkins III, and Rashawn Slater. This is a nightmare scenario for Chargers fans as the team is preparing for a week four matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
If things could not get any worse, Los Angeles will be without All-Pro safety Derwin James Jr who will be serving a one-game suspension after getting punished for an illegal tackle he made against Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.
The injury bug has bitten this Chargers team giving them a tall mountain climb as they head into week four of the season. There will be a lot of uncertainty for Los Angeles heading into their game with Kansas City, however, it's only the first day of the NFL practice week so potentially a few of these players listed as DNP may be able to contribute once Sunday rolls around.
Of the six key players who were listed as DNP (did not practice), none are more devasting than the duo of Slater and Alt who have been one of the best pair of tackles in the entire NFL this season. It is likely that Alt will not make it to Sunday after he sprained his MCL against Pittsburgh in week three, and Slater probably will be a scratch this weekend as well due to a pectoral injury,
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh will have some tough decisions to make for Sunday because it will be interesting to see if he decides to start Justin Herbert as his mobility will be limited due to the sprain to his right ankle.
With both of his premier tackles likely inactive, it would be risky to put a hampered Herbert up against a Steve Spagnuolo-led Chiefs defense that has been one of the top groups in the NFL over the last couple of seasons.
Postseason aspirations are not off the table for the Chargers but it would be in coach Harbaugh's best interest to prioritize the health of his key players as there is so much football left to play this season.
