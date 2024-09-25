Should the Chargers Allow Justin Herbert to Push Through Injury and Start Against Chiefs?
The Los Angeles Chargers failed to go 3-0 this past weekend after they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-10 in a physical matchup on the road. During this game, Los Angeles had three key players leave the gridiron with injuries, most notably being franchise quarterback Justin Herbert who reaggravated his right ankle after initially hurting it in week two against the Carolina Panthers.
With the Chargers preparing for a divisional matchup with AFC West rival the Kanas City Chiefs this Sunday, the question now becomes, should Los Angeles sit Herbert ahead of their week four showdown?
The Chargers' franchise quarterback has dealt with a couple of injuries during his time in Los Angeles. In offseason training camp Herbert was limited in practice because he suffered a plantar fascia injury in his right foot.
This foot ailment was the biggest story surrounding the Chargers' signal-caller heading into the season, however, now with what has been diagnosed as a high ankle sprain on the same right side, it seems like the coaching and medical staff have some decisions to make.
After their first three games of the season, the Chargers are 2-1 and look much improved from a season ago in key areas like defense, run game, and pass protection. During training camp, Los Angeles signed veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke who should be the starter this Sunday against the Chiefs to give Herbert time to recover.
If the Chargers are unable to make a post-season appearance, it will be considered a failure by the organization. The risk of losing Herbert longer is not worth wagering in a week four matchup against the Chiefs. The AFC West as a division is likely a two-man race between the Chargers and Chiefs to finish first as the other two members of the group seem like they'll be going through rebuilding processes.
An ankle sprain is a nagging injury if not given proper time to heal and Herbert's mobility is a key to his success as a quarterback. Allowing the former 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year time to get healthy will be more important in week ten of the season than it is in week four.
This team has goals of winning their first playoff game since 2018 and in order to do that they will need their franchise quarterback in peak form to do so.
Heinicke has experience as a starter and knows how to conduct an offense. There is no doubt that outdueling Patrick Mahomes is a tough ask, however, this is a guy who can keep the Chargers afloat if Herbert is out for at least a week or two.
More News: Chargers Rookie Ladd McConkey in Top 10 of Important Stat