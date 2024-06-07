Chargers' Joey Bosa Falls Outside Top-10 In New Edge Ranking For 2024
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has fallen outside of PFF's top-10 edge rushers in their latest ranking ahead of the 2024 season. Bosa instead comes in at No. 13 on the list. Bosa previously ranked No. 6 in the rankings ahead of the 2023 season.
Teammate Khalil Mack currently ranks No. 7 on the list, and Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett, Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons, San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa, Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt, and Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby round out the top five according to their rankings.
It's not surprising to see Joey Bosa outside of the top 10 of these rankings, especially with how many strong pass rushers are in the NFL and how good that top five is. Bosa is a player of that caliber and talent, but he has often dealt with injuries or not lived up to that potential to be put in the top 10 at this point.
Bosa has played a combined 14 games over the past two seasons and has played 16 games in a season just three times over his eight-year career. In the nine games he played in 2023, Bosa recorded 15 pressures, 6.5 sacks, 20 total tackles, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble.
Bosa of course could jump back into the top-10 if he puts up the kind of season he is capable of. When he is available for 16 games, he has recorded double-digit sacks and made the Pro Bowl. In the last season he was fully healthy, in 2021, he notched seven forced fumbles
