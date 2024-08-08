Chargers' Ladd McConkey Returns After Suffering 'Undisclosed' Injury
Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Ladd McConkey returned to practice on Thursday.
McConkey exited Saturday's practice early and didn't participate in Sunday's joint practice with the Rams. The wideout was seen limping off the field on Saturday and left practice with a trainer.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed that McConkey was "working through something" but didn't disclose any further details.
“So, for clarity, whenever I’m asked about anybody’s medical condition, other than my own, the following will be my best effort to relay information: I am not medically qualified to categorize or speculate as to how someone else is feeling,” said Harbaugh.
“The best I can do is say that someone is working through something. Two: I get the report from those who are qualified and then follow the instructions. Three: if at times I look or sound like I am not a medical expert in the field of medicine, guilty as charged.”
There were several questions surrounding the wide receiver group, but McConkey quickly emerged as the top wideout in the room.
The rookie is slated to be Justin Herbert's main weapon. McConkey will likely fill the shoes of veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen who left Los Angeles in the offseason. The second-round pick has taken a majority of his snaps from the slot throughout camp.
It's a relief to know that the former Georgia Bulldog didn't suffer a serious injury and will be available for the Chargers' preseason contests.
McConkey is highly regarded for his route running and athleticism, though he stands at just under six feet. The wideout ranked in the 10th percentile in wingspan, arm length, and hand size.
Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped McConkey from already establishing himself in training camp for Los Angeles.
While McConkey fills the role as Herbert's go-to option, questions remain about the back end of the wide receiver room. Originally, it was Josh Palmer, D.J. Clark, and Quentin Johnston behind McConkey; however, as of late, Johnston has continued to struggle with dropped passes this offseason.
The first-round pick out of TCU had a disappointing campaign last season and a potential candidate to be the No. 4 receiver is rookie receiver Brenden Rice. Rice has made unforgettable plays throughout camp and is continuing to fight for a spot on the roster.
The Chargers have found Herbert's guy on offense which is reassuring given the absence of veteran receiver Keenan Allen this season.