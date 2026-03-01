Khalil Mack’s Chargers, NFL Future Gets First Major Hint Before Free Agency

Conventional wisdom says the Los Angeles Chargers will either re-sign free agent Khalil Mack or watch as he retires from the sport.

After all, Mack considered retirement last offseason before inking a one-year deal worth $18 million to return. This offseason figured to be much of the same.

Still, there are hurdles. The contract has to be right for both parties. With breakout pass-rusher Odafe Oweh headed to free agency and about to get top dollar and Tuli Tuipulotu needing a big-money extension of his own soon, it is worth wondering how much money the Chargers will look to invest in a single positional group right now.

At the NFL combine over the weekend, one reporter weighed in with an updated stance on the topic.

Will Khalil Mack return to Chargers, retire or choose new team in free agency?

Khalil Mack | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A year ago, early reports centered on Mack hanging up the cleats.

This year is different.

The initial vibes around Mack suggested he’ll keep playing. And Daniel Popper of The Athletic, after getting the vibe with the entire league at the combine, had this to say:

“Coming out of the combine, my sense is that edge rusher Khalil Mack will return to the Chargers. He could retire. He could make a bigger salary elsewhere. But at this stage, winning is the priority for Mack, and the Chargers present a very good opportunity to do so. He believes in quarterback Justin Herbert and Harbaugh. He likes living in L.A. He has talked often about his appreciation for executive director of player performance Ben Herbert. I have a hard time believing Mack will hang up the cleats without a playoff win on his Hall of Fame resume. The film says he can still be an impact player.”

Things can change, no doubt. At Spotrac, Mack has an estimated $18.4 million salary on his next deal based on his age (35) and comparable recent contracts around the league. Another team goes way above that, the Chargers might back out.

Perhaps more likely, though, is another team grossly overpays to lure Oweh away. That would be unfortunate, considering the Chargers invested in him via trade in the first place and he looks like a perfect long-term tandem with Tuipulotu.

But keeping Mack with Tuipulotu for at least one more season would still be a solid route to go. It would let the Chargers take their time drafting and developing eventual successors over the next few years.

Ideally, the Chargers find a way to keep all of their pass-rushers together. Mack could play his rotational role and mentor the next generation. Continuity is important and the theme for the defense with Chris O’Leary back in town to replace the departed Jesse Minter.

But if not, early signs hint Mack will be back, if nothing else. And his suiting up anywhere else, at this point, just wouldn't feel right, either.

