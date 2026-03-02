Chargers Might Want to Target Former 1st-Round Pick After Commanders Release

The Los Angeles Chargers were recently somewhat negatively impacted by NFL free agency news around the Washington Commanders.

But those Commanders might have just given the Chargers some help.

It all comes down to having options in free agency.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Commanders intend to release cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

While mildly surprising given the name and teams involved, in hindsight, it feels like a no-brainer for the Commanders, considering it clears his $18.5 million cap hit from the books.

And maybe the Chargers will have an interest.

Chargers could target Marshon Lattimore in NFL free agency after Commanders' release

Marshon Lattimore | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chargers aren’t necessarily hurting for help at cornerback, at least when it comes to starters.

After all, the team found mid-round gems with Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still, then hit on a massive win with veteran free agent Donte Jackson in free agency last year.

Still, the depth situation is worth a review.

Benjamin St-Juste, a strong depth signing for the team last year, is on his way to free agency. So is Deane Leonard, a solid special teams contributor.

If one of those options falls through or the Chargers simply want better depth, Lattimore is one example of a cheaper rehab project about to be available. The 11th overall pick in 2017, Lattimore may be headed for a prove-it deal on the open market.

Lattimore, who turns 30 in May, played just five games in Washington back in 2024 after a trade due to injury. Then, this past season, he played in nine games and suffered a torn ACL in November.

Under Jesse Minter, the Chargers defense excelled at taking smaller, cheap gambles on rehab projects like Teair Tart and Poona Ford and turning it into something special. They hope that continues to be the case under new coordinator Chris O’Leary.

Lattimore, then, is a smaller name to watch for the Chargers in free agency at a future date, especially if it frees up draft picks and bigger budget to attack more needier areas.

Right now, the Chargers project to spend the bulk of their more than $80 million in free cap space on the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert.

The Chargers also only have five picks in the upcoming draft, so little signings like this frees up premium assets.

