Chargers News: Did Justin Herbert Make All-Decade Team?
When the Los Angeles Chargers drafted quarterback Justin Herbert in the 2020 NFL Draft, they saw something special in him. The organization believed that he was the right person to lead the team forward as the franchise quarterback.
Fast forward to present days and it turns out that they were exactly right. Herbert has become a star in the NFL and is generally seen as one of the best signal-callers in the entire league.
He has dealt with some injuries in recent seasons but has still managed to post strong numbers. Herbert has gotten better with his decision-making each season and that has allowed the Bolts to expand the playbook.
But just how great has Herbert been? Does he qualify for the All-Decade team if one was put together?
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus did put one together and Herbert did in fact make the cut.
"Herbert's and Jaylen Waddle’s PFF numbers are close, as both have one elite season alongside other successful years, but Herbert wins out due to the difficulty of the quarterback position — and for how well he played last season amid less-than-ideal circumstances."
While the Bolts still have to win in the postseason for Herbert to fully be embraced as a top player in the league, he has already put his name toward the conversation. With new head coach Jim Harbaugh now in the mix, Herbert will likely see more success.
If Herbert can grow more with Harbaugh, the two can become the next dominant coach-quarterback duo. He has all the talent in the world and now just needs to prove he can win on the biggest stage.
