Chargers News: Gus Edwards Comes in Low on Overall RB Rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers will have a revamped running back room, as the team allowed Austin Ekeler to walk in free agency. The team instead brought in Ravens veterans Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.
Edwards had a career year in 2023, posting a career-high with 810 yards and 13 touchdowns. He did drop below 5.0 yards per carry average for the first time in his career, but his overall 4.1 yards per carry average is still a solid number.
Edwards managed these numbers while also on the Ravens, who are known for using a committee type of rush attack. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also the heavier rusher on the team, which is proven by his team-leading 821 rushing yards in 2023.
Even with that, Edwards managed a solid year as the RB2 for the Ravens, and he will now presumably suit up as RB1 for the Chargers.
PFF released a new overall running back ranking for the 2024 season, and Edwards comes in low on the list out of all 32 teams. The Chargers lead back is ranked 31 out of 32, with PFF's analysis stating, "The Gus Bus drives on down to Los Angeles, as Gus Edwards is now a Charger. Edwards had a career year in 2023, rushing for 810 yards and 13 touchdowns while earning a 72.3 grade. His yards per attempt dropped to below 5.0 yards per carry for the first time in his career, but Edwards still made a positive impact on the Ravens' rushing attack."
Former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman has also joined the Chargers, and the hope is he can reignite the rushing attack for the team. L.A. will need a complementary offensive attack to allow Justin Herbert the time to load up for big plays, or for Edwards to rattle off quality runs.
With Roman and Edwards having a ton of familiarity with one another, the 31 out of 32 rankings could rapidly change by the time the 2024 season gets underway.