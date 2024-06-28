Chargers News: HC Jim Harbaugh Is 'Part of the Guys' Per Pro Bowler
It's no surprise that Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has already made a strong impression on his team. After all, that's what he was hired to do — change the culture and fortunes of this franchise.
While his overall impact on the fate of the franchise will not likely be seen for at least a few seasons, he has already made a distinct presence on the team. He has of course brought his "Harbaugh-isms" to the squad, and new traditions, like having a different player say "wise words" after practice. In addition, Harbaugh has joined in with his team on "fourth-quarter finishing periods," when he gives a speech and then the team breaks into conditioning.
He has endeared himself to the team and his players, with star edge rusher Joey Bosa calling him 'part of the guys.'
“He’s part of the guys," Bosa said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. "He’s not this guy outside looking in. He voiced that to me, that his favorite part of all of it is being with the guys and the connections he makes.”
Like it's unsurprising to see Harbaugh making an impact, it's also unsurprising to see him getting along well with his players. While at Michigan, many of Harbaugh's players stood up for him when he was suspended for three games during the season due to the Michigan sign-stealing scandal, with star quarterback J.J. McCarthy even wearing a "free Harbaugh" shirt at the time.
So far, the Chargers players have spoken highly of Harbaugh, with him coming to the team even motivating Khalil Mack to restructure his contract so they could play under him and have the chance to win. It's of course early into his coaching tenure, but his relationship with players adds to the promise.
More Chargers:
Chargers News: NaVorro Bowman Explains Relationship with Jim Harbaugh