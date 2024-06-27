Chargers News: NaVorro Bowman Explains Relationship with Jim Harbaugh
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh brought several familiar faces to work with him when he got hired as the Chargers' new coach this year. Along with former Michigan staff members, he brought on a couple of people from his last tenure as an NFL head coach, including NaVorro Bowman.
Harbaugh and Bowman began working together in 2011 when Harbaugh took over as coach of the San Francisco 49ers, where Bowman played as one of the best linebackers in the NFL. The two helped the 49ers advance to three straight NFC Championship Games during Harbaugh's four years coaching the team. Bowman was a three-time first-team All-Pro during this time as well.
Now, Bowman is back teaming up with Harbaugh for the first time in a decade as he works as the Chargers' linebackers coach. He described his relationship with Harbaugh, and what makes Harbaugh someone who works with players so well.
"It's always going to be a player-coach type of relationship because I have that respect for him and he always has the right thing to say," Bowman told Hayley Elwood, via the Chargers on Youtube. "When you have a guy like that that's played the game, that understands how players are feeling, what you're thinking during certain parts of the season, you wouldn't want anyone else to work for ... our relationship has always been good."
Bowman's description follows the theme of why the Harbaugh regime has been a breath of fresh air for the franchise so far. Several other Chargers players have talked about the respect they have for Harbaugh and the energy he has brought to the team in their first offseason under him.
Yes, Harbaugh's reputation as a winning NFL and college football head coach are big reason for the respect he gets from players, but his approach to practice and improving his players each day are critical factors in the results and culture he brings.
