Chargers News: How to Watch Bolts vs Seahawks Preseason Opener
The Los Angeles Chargers kick off the preseason against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.
How to Watch
The game will be broadcast on CBS but only in-market fans will have access to watch the preseason opener on their CBS affiliate. So fans outside of the Los Angeles or Seattle area will have the find another source to watch the game. Out-of-market fans can watch via NFL+ which shows every out-of-market preseason game starting at $6.99 a month. Kick off is at 4:05 pm Pacific Time.
Streaming is the best option to watch the Chargers take on Seattle if fans don't have a cable subscription. The game is available to watch on Paramount+, but a subscription is needed. Other streaming services that offer the game via the local CBS affiliate include Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu+ Live TV.
The contest is one of three games that'll take place during the preseason. The preseason games are an opportunity for Chargers fans to see a refurbished organization on the brink of an electrifying season. It's also a good chance for coaches to get a final look at players who are competing for a spot on the 53-man roster.
The Seahawks have also undergone coaching changes on their end. Long-time Seattle head coach Pete Carroll parted ways with the team at the end of the 2023 season. Carroll's departure led the way for former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to be the new head coach.
Macdonald is the youngest head coach in the league at 37 years old. He knows Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh well as MacDonald was a part of the Michigan staff in 2021 as Harbaugh's coordinator.
The Chargers last preseason matchup with the Seahawks was in 2021. Seattle won the home contest 27-0. It was the preseason finale of the 2021 season.
That year was Brandon Staley's first year as head coach for Los Angeles. It was evident the Chargers would have a long road ahead of them after Staley's defense allowed 27 points without the offense putting up any numbers throughout the game.
Los Angeles will be short their starting quarterback Justin Herbert for Saturday's matchup so fans won't be able to see a complete offense. Herbert isn't set to return to the Chargers until Week 1 of the regular season so the preseason will be void of any action from the Oregon product.
Thought Saturday's contest doesn't necessarily count, the Chargers want to start off strong to kick off the new era in Los Angeles.