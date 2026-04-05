Chargers Announce Key Offseason Dates for OTAs

The Los Angeles Chargers will get back to work starting this month for segments of their offseason program.

That starts on April 20 before the three-part program plan unravels into June.

At these stops, Chargers fans will get their first glimpses of the big new features around the program, headed up by the big coordinator changes under Jim Harbaugh.

On the defensive side of the ball, Chris O’Leary is back from the college ranks to take over the coordinator role from Jesse Minter, now head coach in Baltimore.

And, of course, on the offensive side, the much-hyped arrival of Mike McDaniel starts to show up on the actual field itself as players report for work.

Chargers Offseason Program Dates

Voluntary Organized Team Activity: May 26-27, May 29

OTA Offseason Workouts: June 2-4 and June 8-11

Mandatory Minicamp: June 16-18

The Chargers will announce summer training camp dates and information at a later date.

Mike McDaniel | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Top OTA storyline: The offensive line

The Chargers are completely overhauling the scheme along the offensive line, not just bringing in new players. Those guys getting snaps together in the system, even when contact isn’t allowed, is a must.

To that end, it will be interesting to see if elite offensive tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater will be healthy enough to take part in the light work.

New center Tyler Biadasz could be in town after receiving droves of hype from Harbaugh himself recently.

"The experience, huge. And the level of play, elite,” Harbaugh said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. “Pro Bowl caliber. He's another one where, all the meetings, he's going to be like a coach on the field. With what he knows about football and the way he can articulate, that experience is right on the money. He plays and thinks like a coach. And he plays like a really good player."

The Chargers also added Cole Strange at guard and brought back reserves Trevor Penning and Trey Pipkins, plus signed Kayode Awosika.

If all goes according to plan, a rookie or two will join the fray alongside the other guys as the quest to get on the same page starts during these activities.

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