Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Reveals Players Not Suiting Up For Preseason Week 2
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed which starters won't participate in the preseason matchup with city rivals, the Los Angeles Rams.
Myriad starters are not participating on Saturday including, Justin Herbert, Gus Edwards, JK Dobbins, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Derwin James.
"Justin's not playing this week. Gus isn't going to play, [as well as] JK. That's three on offense," Harbaugh said. "Defensively, Joey, Khalil, Derwin, we're not going to have them play in the game. I anticipate Josh getting some snaps and and Ladd as well."
Some starters aren't suiting up because of injury. This includes Herbert and Bosa. Herbert is making good progress in recovering from a plantar fascia injury in his right foot but it's not clear when he will return to practice. He is currently out of his walking boot following a two-week stint.
Bosa's injury wasn't disclosed but The Athletic's Daniel Popper reported that it appeared he suffered a left hand or wrist injury in the joint practice with the Rams on Aug. 4.
Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter hopes that Bosa and Mack will be the pillars of the unit. Minter wants the edge rushers to be key leaders of the defense.
Bosa has struggled with injuries for the last two seasons and was eager to have a comeback season this year. Harbaugh hasn't provided a timetable for Bosa's return, only that he is 'working through something.'
Backup quarterback Easton Stick will start the preseason matchup for the Chargers. This is an important game for Herbert's replacement who is slated to be the No. 2 quarterback.
Stick needs to prove to the coaching staff that he can handle the pressure of filling Herbert's shoes, especially after his performance in the preseason home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Stick completed just 5 of 13 passes for 31 yards. He never found the endzone and also threw an interception.
It wasn't the performance Chargers fans need to reassure them that if Herbert's injury lingered, the offense would run smoothly.
Two other quarterbacks are competing for a spot on the roster, Max Duggan and Luis Perez. Perez had the best outing in Saturday's game against the Seahawks but had very few reps with the first-team offense this week.
Although Saturday's game against the Rams is just a preseason game, a standout performance could be the difference between a spot on the roster or being cut from the team for several players.