Chargers News, Buzz Focuses on Tyreek Hill, Free Agent Targets and Franchise Tags

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to go overlooked ahead of NFL free agency and the NFL draft.

Jim Harbaugh’s club got some major headlines with the hiring of Mike McDaniel, but otherwise feel like an afterthought. Odd, considering the team has $83.7 million in free cap space and seems ready to make big moves.

Look at the recent buzz around the Chargers: It’s all about Tyreek Hill and other free agents from teams such as the Buffalo Bills.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable Chargers news and rumblings to know right now.

A rundown of key NFL franchise tag dates. Plus, a look at Chargers franchise tag candidates. The Chargers seem to have more than enough cap space to do major contract extensions, but this costly tool is there if needed.

The Chargers will keep getting projected to sign free agent Tyreek Hill until he puts ink to paper with his next team. The Mike McDaniel connection is obvious. And it’s especially true when looking at an old Tweet from Hill.

Hill isn’t the only major free agent getting linked to the Chargers. In fact, one of the hottest new predictions has them going after a high-profile member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Will the Chargers use the franchise tag on Odafe Oweh? So far, the very first bit of actual reporting on the topic weighs things heavily in one direction. Subject to change if things don't work out, but they want to keep him after bringing him over via trade.

Elsewhere on the free agency front, the Chargers have also been suggested as a fit for a free agent from the Bills. It would cost quite a bit, but Los Angeles shouldn’t be balking at any pricetag when it comes to improving around Justin Herbert.

Jim Harbaugh-Mike McDaniel Outing

Quick flashback to last week’s fun outing with Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel:

u love to see it pic.twitter.com/hjGlrroX8Z — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) February 13, 2026

Donte Jackson on Jim Harbaugh

Chargers social team with a funny look at Chargers players reacting to Jim Harbaugh:

coach harbaugh really like that 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JzIG8g1V9h — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) February 17, 2026

Omarion Hampton grades

Injuries or not, the Chargers clearly got a pretty good one with first-round pick Omarion Hampton:

Top 3 rookie after Year 1 👀 Omarion Hampton just delivered a huge debut season and looks like a cornerstone for the Chargers offense moving forward.#Chargers #BoltUp #OmarionHampton #NFLRookies #NFLDraft #PFF pic.twitter.com/wWieBltNnN — LAFB Network (@LAFBNetwork) February 16, 2026

