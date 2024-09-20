Chargers News: Justin Herbert Injury Update For Week 3 vs Steelers Revealed
The Los Angeles Chargers held their collective breath when star quarterback Justin Herbert was limping after their win against the Carolina Panthers. The signal-caller said that he was just "rolled up on" and has been dealing with an ankle injury since.
He was limited in practice yesterday and his status for Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been in question. But Herbert has been trying to play, even if he has to do so through injury.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided the latest injury update on the Chargers quarterback. It seems that Herbert is trying to play and that Los Angeles expects him to do just that.
"He was limited in practice yesterday, dealing with an ankle injury. Had x-rays, had an MRI after the game. My understanding is that it was mostly clean so didn't seem to be a major injury but obviously something that has been limiting Herbert this week. He was, I would say, extremely limited yesterday, shown heavily taped, really moving very little. He is going to try to get out there it sounds like, it sounds like the Chargers expect him to get out there."
If Herbert can't give it a go, Los Angeles would likely go with Easton Stick. Stick took over for Herbert at the end of last season, failing to win one single game.
However, this team is much better than the one that the Chargers had last year. But the hope is that Herbert can play and help Los Angeles try to get their third win of the year.
It will be a tough game for the Chargers, especially having to travel to Pittsburgh for the contest. Both teams come in with a record of 2-0, with each having their own flaws as well.
Pittsburgh's offense hasn't done very much this season, being carried by the defense and special teams. Los Angeles's running game and defense have carried them, with their passing game leaving something to be desired.
For the Chargers to be able to win this game, they likely need Herbert out on the field. But the team will also have to weigh the pros and cons of having him play through injury.
He is the franchise quarterback so there is risk involved. The last thing the team wants is to have him get hurt even worse and have the issue linger throughout the season.
