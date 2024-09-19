Greg Romans Explains How 'Medieval' Offense Has Led to Chargers Undefeated Start
Physicality. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh promoted physicality from the moment he was hired. He wanted the Chargers to play 60 minutes of physical football.
Physicality was a word used often throughout the offseason, but it wasn't until the first two weeks of the 2024 season that the Chargers were able to match their actions with their words.
Many speculated why the Chargers chose to draft an offensive tackle as their first pick of the 2024 draft. Why not a receiver?
Harbaugh insisted that drafting Joe Alt as the No. 5 overall pick was the right move. He called Alt an "offensive weapon."
Chargers offensive coordinator echoed Harbaugh's sentiment throughout training camp. It was evident Los Angeles valued their offensive line. But as always, the proof is in the pudding.
The Chargers have come across nine third downs with three or fewer yards to gain thus far. Los Angeles ran the ball on designed rushes every single time.
The offense has converted seven of those nine attempts, a stark difference from a 2023 Chargers team that was ranked one of the worst rushing units in the NFL.
The success of the run game is in large part due to the offensive line. Roman told reporters in June why he described the unit as "medieval."
“Get lower than somebody else and get after them and get physical,” Roman explained. “One guy being that way is one thing, but when you get a whole group of guys doing that, playing that way, it gets medieval in there.”
Through the first two games, the Chargers have shown a physical, offensive line.
"I really liked some of the things those guys did in the game," Roman told The Athletic's Daniel Popper of the Week 2 performance. "It's something to build on. And I think those guys should take a lot pride in how they performed."
The Chargers have taken several virtues from the medieval era this season. Family was an important construct in medieval times and it's also important to the Chargers.
The Chargers stayed in Carolina to prepare for another East Coast matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.
"We're getting a lot of team bonding," safety Derwin James said via the team transcript. "Just being able to see each other in the meal room, as we're passing through the hallways, it's different than being at your own house. You actually see the guys all day throughout the day after meetings. It's just cool being able to bond more. It feels like a training camp vibe."
The safety's son, Derwin James III, joined his father at the podium following Wednesday's practice.
"Harbaugh believes in family and he's one of the coaches that just preach family, you see it every day, just what we're able to do with our family around here," James said. "They feel like they're included in everything we do. It's a good feeling for us as players."