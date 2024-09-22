Chargers News: Justin Herbert's Official Injury Status Will Shape Game vs Steelers Massively
Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert is set to play in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was among the first to share the news via Twitter/X.
Herbert has been dealing with a high ankle sprain, but he is set to go out there and lead his team to 3-0 for the first time since 2002. It won't be an easy contest against a stifling Steelers defense, but Herbert is determined to get the job done.
Herbert was seen testing out the ankle less than two hours before kickoff.
On Friday, Herbert spoke to the media and said that the pain in his ankle was "not great."
"Thankfully, it's only Friday," Herbert said. "It is what it is. It's all about getting treatment and making sure that it's at its best and doing everything I can to limit the swelling, limit the pain and just keep things moving forward."
Two days have made a world of difference, as he is now set to play the tough-minded Steelers. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Herbert was feeling better on Saturday than he did on Friday.
"Every day, it's been getting better," Herbert said. "It's just getting it to a point where you feel comfortable going out there and being able to move."
The last time the Chargers started 2-0, they finished the season 8-8 and missed the playoffs. However, that was the old Chargers. The new Chargers, led by head coach Jim Harbaugh, are a tough and physical team that needs Herbert to lead the way week in and week out.
Herbert hasn't had the best start to the season individually, but as a team, it's clear that they are a different team than in years past.
Through two games of the season, the 26-year-old has completed 31 of 46 passes for 274 yards, completed 67.4 percent of his passes, and three touchdowns with only one interception. Overall, Herbert had a 32-32 record and is known for his talent and arm talent.
This season, though, he has yet to display his arm talent due to the Chargers' current style of offense. Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have developed this tough, ground-and-pound offense that has worked to perfection thus far.
Their toughest challenge yet will come against the Steelers, and we'll see how healthy Herbert is or isn't.
Chargers News: One Shocking Stat Shows Why Chargers Have Been Successful to Open NFL Season