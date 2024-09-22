One Shocking Stat Shows Why Chargers Have Been Successful to Open NFL Season
The Los Angeles Chargers are 2-0 to start the season. The Chargers have played well in all three phases of the game, but the offensive unit is one of the most striking differences from previous teams.
The Chargers have been tasked with nine third downs with three or few yards to gain thus far. The offense ran the ball on designed rushes on every attempt. Of the nine attempts, the Chargers successfully converted seven.
The Chargers offense ranks second in the league with 395 rushing yards. This is in large part due to the offensive line.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said the offensive line was practically perfect in Week 2.
"Just about everything. It was really impressive," Harbaugh said via the team transcript. "The surge is the thing that jumped off the tape for me. All five guys were outstanding … game ball worthy, each guy."
Joe Alt (87.2), Zion Johnson (82.7), Rashawn Slater (85.8), and Trey Pipkins (79.3) earned the highest Pro Football Focus grades in Week 2.
Alt earned the highest grade among offensive tackles in the league. Slater also earned the top grade among left tackles. Alt and Slater have the potential to be one of the best tackle duos in the league if the pair continues on the same path.
Johnson and Pipkins earned the second highest among left guards and right guards.
"All five were individually outstanding, excellent and much improved with just playing as one," Harbaugh said. "A cohesive unit."
"It's just the kind of competitors that they are," Harbaugh said. "Just another sign of the selflessness, the togetherness of the team.
"I've noticed it from Day 1," Harbaugh added. "If you don't have the ball and you're a blocker, that's the standard. But they've set it and is not something that was ever talked about."
Running back J.K. Dobbins ranks first in the NFL in rushing yards with a total of 266 but contrastingly ranks 21st in rushes with 27.
Dobbins has more rushing yards than 19 teams have in total. The breakout star is tied with Josh Jacobs for most rushes of 20-plus yards this season.
The unusual success of the Chargers' run game has helped lift off the burden from quarterback Justin Herbert.
Herbert remains undecided to play Sunday with an ankle injury, however, his presence on the field is paramount to the success of the team.
The Chargers hope to go up 3-0 after their Week 3 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.