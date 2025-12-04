Eagles' huge injury news opens perfect window for Omarion Hampton's Chargers return

When the Los Angeles Chargers play the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in Week 14, they project to heavily lean into the running game.

No wonder. Justin Herbert will be roughly one week removed from surgery at kickoff and attempting to play anyway after suffering a fracture in his non-throwing hand.

In a perfect world, the Chargers will have first-round running back Omarion Hampton out there to make that running game as effective, if not as lethal, as possible.

But even if that perfect scenario doesn’t line up, some Eagles injury news just changed the conversation around the game.

Eagles injury news has big impact on Chargers

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles won’t have star defensive lineman Jalen Carter for the game against the Chargers.

Carter just had surgery to address a shoulder injury, leaving the Eagles thin on the defensive line and looking to possibly lean on names like Byron Young against the Chargers.

The Chargers, of course, would be wise to exploit this. If Hampton is back, he’ll be on fresh legs. Given what he showed while rushing 66 times for 314 yards on a 4.8 per-carry average and two scores before going to injured reserve, that’s a great sign.

RBs vs. Eagles defense without Jalen Carter this season:



Javonte Williams: 15/54/2 rushing, 19.4 fantasy points

Cam Skattebo: 19/98/3 rushing, 30 fantasy points



Omarion Hampton: ??? pic.twitter.com/YP9gOE9yLW — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) December 4, 2025

But even if Hampton can’t go, or needs to be on a limited pitch count, Kimani Vidal will have something to say about this development.

Vidal, for the most part, has been a steady presence as a top back for the Chargers. So far this year, he’s rushed 121 times for 543 yards on a 4.5 average with three scores.

Keep in mind, too, if Hampton isn’t back, the Chargers also just opened the return window for Hassan Haskins. There’s no guarantee he gets activated for the game, but the running back depth chart continues to get better.

No matter what exact lineup of running backs takes the field in primetime, Carter’s injury makes it all the more obvious what the Chargers will try to do on Monday night.

