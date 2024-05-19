Chargers News: LA's Offense Shockingly Well-Regarded in Preseason Rankings
Things were tough for the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Very little clicked for them, which resulted in a 5-12 record, landing them last in the AFC West and with the fifth overall pick.
Despite the team's setbacks, the Chargers found themselves in a promising position with the fifth pick. The strategic moves made by the Chargers' management, including hiring head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz, hinted at their draft strategy. Known for their focus on building a strong foundation in the trenches, it was clear the team would select Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt.
Alt will set the tone for the Bolts for years to come and will join a struggling protection team from the previous season. Although that may be the case, Pro Football Network thinks highly of the Chargers offensive line in the upcoming season. Dallas Robinson of PFN ranks the Bolts with the 14th-best offensive line as of now.
"The Jim Harbaugh-led Los Angeles Chargers had myriad offseason decisions on their desk, and finding a center was on the list. Corey Linsley is expected to retire due to a heart condition, so the Bolts grabbed Bozeman shortly after the Carolina Panthers released him," Robinson wrote." Then, the Bolts passed on wide receiver help to select Alt with the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While L.A.'s interior still has question marks, a Slater-Alt tackle combo could be among the league's best by the end of 2024."
The Bolts were among the bottom half in many offensive line categories for the past three seasons. The Chargers line allowed the seventh-most, second-most, and 13th-most hits to a quarterback in the last three seasons. The Bolts also allowed the 10th most sacks in 2023 (27), the 18th most sacks in 2022 (20), and the 16th most in 2021 (21).
Now, a lot will need to go right for the Bolts to be considered a top offensive line in the league. Nonetheless, all eyes will be on Alt and whether he can keep Justin Herbert's jersey and backfield clean. Los Angeles has the coaches and personnel to improve mightily in that department. One thing we know is that Harbaugh will have his guys ready by September.
More Chargers: Could Los Angeles be Super Bowl-Caliber Good?