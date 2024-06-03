Chargers News: LA Wideout Could Feel The Squeeze This Preseason
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the offseason looking to get themselves back into a place of solid cap space. They made a few moves to help the cause, including cutting receiver Mike Williams and trading Keenan Allen.
With this decision, the Bolts had to completely revamp their wide receiver room. They picked up a few in the draft, including Cornelius Johnson. However, according to Travis Wakeman of Sporting News, Johnson may be on the bubble for a roster spot.
"The Chargers have added to the wide receiver room considerably this offseason after trading Keenan Allen and watching Mike Williams leave in free agency. For seventh-round pick Cornelius Johnson, there may just be too many names in front of him."
Johnson was with Harbaugh at Michigan so it may be tougher for the new coach to cut him, especially because he knows what he can bring to a team. But the Bolts will also have to make some tough decisions to cut the roster down during preseason and Johnson could be a casualty.
"What Johnson will have on his side is the fact he played for Harbaugh at Michigan but he will still really need to show out this summer. If he doesn't make the 53-man roster, he would almost certainly be added to the practice squad."
Johnson caught 47 passes for 601 yards and one score for the Wolverines last season. Harbaugh was a big fan of his and the team jumped at the chance to grab him in the back end of the draft.
Like any player, Johnson will be given a chance to show what he can do. If he can perform well, he'll be given playing time but if not, the Bolts will have to make a business decision, no matter how much Harbaugh likes him.
