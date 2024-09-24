Chargers News: Latest on Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater Injuries
The Los Angeles Chargers lost Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, and Rashawn Slater to injury Sunday.
Herbert is in a walking boot for the second time in six weeks, but his x-rays came back negative. Following a sack in the second half, Herbert made his untimely exit. Herbert was in a boot for two weeks in August after sustaining a plantar fascia injury to his right foot.
Bosa re-aggravated the hip injury he sustained in practice earlier that week. The defensive edge left after the first play of the game.
"A player like Joey, everybody wants him on the field, especially with the rotation like we're used to doing the first couple of games," Bud Dupree said via the team transcript.
Bosa has dealt with myriad injuries this season, and it's only Week 3. Ahead of the season opener, Bosa underwent surgery after breaking his left hand on Aug. 4 in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. In Week 2, Bosa was dealing with a back injury.
It hasn't been the most ideal for the veteran edge rusher. Ahead of the season, Bosa declared this season his comeback year after missing a majority of the last two seasons. However, he's been affected by injury every game thus far.
Slater sustained a left pectoral injury late in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Slater tried to make a return to the game but was unsuccessful in protecting Herbert due to the injury. Once Slater left the game, the pass protection fell apart.
Trey Pipkins moved from right guard to left tackle. It was the first time he played at left tackle since 2021. Jamaree Salyer was also a left tackle experiment, but he was quickly beaten by Steelers edge Alex Highsmith.
The Chargers biggest test of the season is their next opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bolts proved that they could win, but they haven't faced playoff-worthy opponents.
The Chiefs are 3-0 to open the season. The matchup was originally slated to be a competitive AFC West showdown, however, if the Chargers are missing Herbert, Bosa, and Slater, it likely won't be a fairytale ending.
The Chargers were clear underdogs to win the Week 4 matchup even before the injuries. Los Angeles has several moving parts ahead of the divisional game.
Although Herbert is hopeful to play against Kansas City, the Chargers need to think long-term about his health.