Chargers News: Multiple Categories Show Just How Dominant the Defense Has Been
A year ago, the woes of the Los Angeles Chargers defense seemed endless. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter transformed a unit with the same players into one of the strongest defenses in the league.
The Chargers defense currently ranks first in a slew of categories: EPA per play (-0.465), total points allowed (13), success rate allowed (30.6%), opponents' red zone plays 920, PFF defensive grade (86.7).
The Chargers' latest matchup against the Carolina Panthers once again showcased their defensive prowess.
"Just played lights out defensively," Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "Timely sacks, timely plays, timely PBUs, great calls by Jesse Minter coming in those situational football."
The defense limited the Panthers to just 159 scrimmage yards. It marked the sixth time that the Chargers have limited an opponent to under 175 scrimmage yards in a single game. The last time the Chargers reached the milestone was in 2000.
The 159 total yards allowed by the defense was the lowest amount since 2018. The Arizona Cardinals gained just 149 yards against the Chargers that season.
MInter's unit shut down the Carolina offense in the first half. The Panthers produced just 54 yards of offense in the first half.
Additionally, Carolina converted just one of 12 third down attempts, coming up short on their first nine tries.
Carolina's first five drives featured four consecutive three-and-outs and a pick.
"It was definitely a dominating win for us," safety Derwin James said via the team transcript. "But there's still stuff we can get better at. Now we need to come out and be ready for Pittsburgh."
The abundance of accomplishments is a direct result of Minter's scheme for the unit. The defense didn't gain any notable new stars, they've always had a solid group of players. It's evident that Minter's method is paying dividends this season as the unit looks like a completely different squad.
The group not only respects Minter, they enjoy being led by him.
"Coach Minter has got a great game plan and I love playing for him," Elijah Molden said.
The Chargers defense has shown what the unit is capable of through the first two weeks of the season.
Some would argue that the defense hasn't been tested yet. The Chargers' first two opponents didn't boast the strongest offenses in the league.
Nevertheless, the unit has set the tone early. Will the defense take care of business in Week 3?