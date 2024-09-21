Chargers News: Steelers Key OL Out For Pivotal AFC Showdown
The Los Angeles Chargers have a tough road trip this Sunday, as they travel to Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the Chargers potentially being without quarterback Justin Herbert as he is nursing a high ankle sprain, Bolts' fans might have caught a break after the Steelers reported the loss of right tackle Troy Fautanu.
Pittsburgh's offensive line has experienced a number of injuries already after they lost center Nate Herbig who is out for the year with a rotator cuff tear and guard Isaac Seumalo who is expected to be out for a while after injuring his pec in practice.
Fautanu was a standout during his preseason which awarded him the role as a starter. For head coach Mike Tomlin, the impression made by his 20th overall selection in 2024 made it easy for him to overtake Broderick Jones as the Steelers' right tackle.
"I had intentions of utilizing both guys," Tomlin said Tuesday. "I acknowledged that Troy was healthy. I acknowledged that Troy was capable. That's why we started him, but I rolled him because I had concerns about his level of conditioning. He's a young guy. He's new to me. He's new to the NFL. I didn't know how fatigue would affect his play in terms of detail, and so he tried to ward off some of that. And so I had every intention to using Broderick, but when Broderick started getting highly penalized in play, I backed off of it and I held my breath and I played Troy."
With Fautanu out indefinitely, the Steelers will elect to start Jones and this could be something that the Chargers could exploit on the defensive side of the ball. The combination of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack could be a disaster for Jones to handle as he has already struggled heavily this season with concentration penalties. Expect the Pro Bowl duo to run a number of stunts and games to confuse this injured Steelers' offensive line.
This Jesse Minter-led Chargers' defense will have the opportunity to exploit a weakness that could help lead them to an upset victory that would have the Chargers 3-0 for the first time since 2002. If Justin Herbert is able to suit up on Sunday, the Chargers could be in a position to have a historic start to their season in their first year under Jim Harbaugh.
