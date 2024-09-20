Chargers Injury Report: Joshua Palmer Receives Positive Update on Week 3 Status
Los Angeles Chargers starting receiver Joshua Palmer was working off the side at Friday's practice, according to The Athletic's Daniel Popper.
Palmer is dealing with an elbow and calf injury. The pass-catcher didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, indicating his limited participation is a step in the right direction.
Palmer's availability for Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers remains uncertain. Although the receiver is the primary receiver on the Chargers' depth chart, he hasn't made much of an impact on the offense through the first two games.
Thus far, Palmer has posted just 34 receiving yards on 4 receptions. He also received the first ejection of the NFL season in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Palmer and wide receiver D.J. Chark are the most experienced players in the position group. Nevertheless, Chark hasn't made his debut for the Chargers yet because of an injury and Palmer has been relatively quiet on offense.
Rookie Ladd McConkey and sophomore wideout Quentin Johnston both have scored touchdowns this year. The rookie wideout has tallied 65 reception yards on 7 catches as well as one score.
Johnston had a monster game against the Carolina Panthers last week. He posted two touchdowns and 51 yards on five receptions. It was a surprise to many as Johnston has struggled to showcase his abilities in training camp and throughout his rookie year.
The Chargers are running a more balanced offense this season. It's also contributed to the lower-than-usual numbers from the wide receiver corps.
If Palmer doesn't suit up for Sunday's game, other receivers may get a chance to play including Simi Fehoko and Brenden Rice.
Rice has been an inactive player through the first two weeks of the season, a surprising move for the Chargers given he received a majority of receiver snaps in the preseason.
Other key starters who are dealing with injuries are Justin Herbert and Joey Bosa. Bosa is dealing with a hip injury, making this the second injury he's sustained so far this season.
Herbert was at practice Friday with a heavily taped right ankle. However, Herbert is expected to play Sunday.
Herbert is pivotal to the success of the offense. The Bolts are looking to go up 3-0 on Sunday, but it'll be much more challenging if the offense is without its captain.
Easton Stick is the primary backup quarterback. If he plays anything like he did in the preseason, it doesn't look good for the Chargers.