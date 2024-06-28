Chargers News: Will Safety Spot Doom LA Defense This Year?
The Los Angeles Chargers bring back most of the same group on the defensive side of the ball from last season. Despite some poor results, Los Angeles believes that this group can still be dominant.
Everything starts with defense for this team as it will help define where the Bolts ultimately finish the year. If the group can perform well, it could make life tough on the offense, which may have some troubles.
The Athletic put together something that each NFL team should be worried about heading into training camp. Chargers beat writer Daniel Popper of The Athletic listed the safety spot as the Bolts' biggest worry after OTA's.
"Coach Jim Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz have done a commendable job turning over the roster and filling out depth in their first offseason together. But one position that lacks depth is safety. The starting pairing of Derwin James Jr. and Alohi Gilman returns from 2023, but the players behind them are unproven. This could become an issue because defensive coordinator Jesse Minter plans to move James around. James played regularly in the slot during spring practices, and when he moves to that position, a safety must replace him in the deep part of the field. AJ Finley and JT Woods have been rotating with the first team when James moves to nickel. Those two have a combined 117 defensive snaps in their NFL careers."
The safety spot is crucial on the defense and the Bolts have to find a way to make things work. The starters, Derwin James Jr. and Alohi Gilman, are a good start but it's the lack of depth that could do the team in.
Los Angeles may want to bring in more talent or they can bank on their guys growing as the year goes on. Either way, it's certainly something to watch for as the season gets closer to starting.
