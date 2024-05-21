Chargers Pegged to Land Top Rated AFC Wide Receiver in Late Offseason Trade, Per Report
The Los Angeles Chargers have been busy attempting to retool their wide receiver room. The team lost both Keenan Allen and Mike Davis to a trade and free agency. This has left the room lacking.
Longtime veteran D.J. Chark was brought on to help aid in having a veteran presence in the locker room. The Chargers did retain Joshua Palmer, but apart from the pair — the other receivers are all quite young.
The Chargers might want to revisit the free agency market before the season begins, or they could be aiming to make one final big trade that could push them into contender status.
According to ESPN's Matt Bowen, the Chargers could make a big play to land disgruntled Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver Tee Higgins.
"The Chargers drafted rookie receiver Ladd McConkey, who has the route traits to live in the middle of the field, and added veteran DJ Chark Jr. And if Higgins -- who requested a trade this offseason -- does get moved before the start of the 2024 season, he would immediately upgrade the Chargers' offense as a three-level target for quarterback Justin Herbert," said Bowen.
"With a pass game that will be heavily schemed and include play-action elements under new coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers could create both isolation matchups and open voids for Higgins to produce. He has 24 career TDs over four seasons, and he totaled 656 yards last year after breaking 1,000 in back-to-back seasons. (For what it's worth, Higgins is anticipating staying in Cincinnati.)," Bowen added.
Higgins did request a trade from the Bengals after they were unwilling to give him a multi-year contract. This was right after the team franchise tagged him as well.
Though the Bengals and Higgins are expected to sort things out, this does not mean that the Chargers can't come in with a luicrative offer to lure the dynamic receiver to their side.