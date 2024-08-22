Chargers Safety Continues to Make Moves at New Position
Los Angeles Chargers safety JT Woods might play a new position this season, which could very well be the reason he earns a spot on the roster. Over the course of a week, the 24-year-old has played at outside cornerback, a move that suits him quite well.
Woods was struggling to establish himself as a safety on the Chargers' depth chart. The back end of the position was secured by AJ Finely and Thomas Harper. This kicked Woods out of the third and fourth safety spots.
His best chance to make the roster is in a new position. The move to outside cornerback might be exactly what Woods needed to resurge his career in Los Angeles.
Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter shared that versatility is directly correlated with the recent success of Woods.
"I think versatility is huge for him. He's done fairly well, he's had success in practice," Minter told reporters on Wednesday.
Woods played safety up until last week when he moved to outside cornerback in practice. Throughout the past four practices, he has only played at outside cornerback.
A majority of Woods' snaps in Saturday's 13-9 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams were also at the new position.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said a permanent move to corner for Woods was a possibility, but didn't confirm a position switch for the third year.
The Chargers selected the Baylor alum in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. Woods hasn't lived up to expectations, but a new position certainly offers new possibilities for him.
Woods' recent success is a result of Minter's method of cross-training the secondary. Minter wants the entire group to be versatile.
"Number one I think it's for their own individual value for the roster and trying to put themselves in the best position," Minter said. "I think you got to be really careful sometimes of 'Who is the next best football player?' If your fourth guy goes down, I want the next-best player in the game. OK, he's a safety, he's a corner, he's a nickel. I want the next best football player in there."
"I think we try to approach it that way in teaching the guys position," Minter added. "It doesn't always perfectly line up like that. A corner can't go in there and always play safety and vice versa but I do think the versatility allows you to try to keep your best players out there and always have that next best guy available."
Woods certainly has the athletic skill and build to thrive at outside cornerback. If he does succeed, it would be a direct result of Minter's cross-training method.