Chargers Sign BYU Standout, Waive Defensive Lineman
The Los Angeles Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh this offseason with the hopes to replicate a dominant run game like the one that helped him lead the University of Michigan to a National Championship last year.
During the offseason, the Chargers elected to let tight end Gerald Everett walk in free agency after being their most productive player at the position the last two seasons. The decision to move Everett from the roster did not come as a surprise because the veteran tight end is known for his ability as a pass catcher, and a Jim Harbaugh led offense is dependent on physical run blockers at the tight end position.
Throughout the offseason, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz was busy building out the tight end room adding veteran players in Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst. Dissly is a physical tight end who is going to be key for this L.A. run game, while Hurst adds versatility that this team lacked a season ago. Hortiz also made sure to retain fifth year tight end Donald Parham Jr. who could be an X-factor in this offense with his 6-foot-8, 236-pound frame.
Recently, the Chargers signed rookie tight end Isaac Rex and waived defensive lineman Michael Mason. It is clear that Hortiz and the Chargers front office were intrigued by the former Brigham Young University tight end because this signing was made official Thursday just hours after Rex’s scheduled workout with the team.
Rex was a standout at BYU. In five seasons, the tight end caught 112 passes for 1,385 yards (12.4 average) and 24 touchdowns. In 2020, Rex was tied for the most receiving touchdowns in the country with 12 as he and former No. 2 overall selection Zach Wilson put the country on notice.
Unfortunately, Rex was not able to replicate that level of production over the course of his final years at BYU which was primarily due to the lack of production at the quarterback position.
Rex does possess the tools needed to be successful in this new look Chargers offense but he will have to stand out in order to make it onto the final 53-man roster. The Chargers tight end room is already cluttered with veterans, but if Rex has any chance to make the team, he will have to show his value over fellow rookies Zach Heins and Luke Benson.
