Chargers Star Joey Bosa Finally Returns to Practice After Suffering Injury
The Los Angeles Chargers got a familiar face on the practice field for Thursday as star pass rusher Joey Bosa. He was working with the trainer off to the side but this marks the first time that he has taken the field since suffering an injury in the joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams in early August.
Bosa is coming off an injury-riddled season last year that limited him to just nine games. In 2022, he also faced some injury issues as he only played in five games. The last time Bosa played more than 12 games in a year came in the 2021 season.
He has played in just 14 of 34 games over the past two seasons, severely hurting the Bolts' defense in the process. During that time, Bosa has dealt with a groin injury, hamstring issue, fractured toe, and a foot injury that ended his year last season.
The star pass rusher recorded 20 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble through the nine games last season. The Chargers missed his presence along the defensive front and his absence in training camp this year hasn't helped anything.
The former No. 3 overall pick has made the Pro Bowl four times over his career, making his status around the league. His ability to get off the line of scrimmage quickly has given the Bolts an explosive edge rusher but injuries have derailed his career.
When on the field, Bosa has been one of the better pass rushers around the NFL. But the issue has been keeping him healthy enough to make an impact.
His return to practice now, even if it was just working with the trainer, is a good sign for Bosa. The Chargers have one more preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys coming this weekend before they start fully preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders to open the season.
Having Bosa on the field against Las Vegas could make a big difference as the Chargers want to start the year out strong. Alongside Khalil Mack, Derwin James Jr., Denzel Perryman, Asante Samuel Jr, and others, the Bolts look to have one of the strongest defenses in the NFL.
If Bosa can get himself fully right for the Sept. 8 opener against the Raiders, it would be a massive boost to the team's chances for the remainder of the season.
