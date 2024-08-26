Chargers WR Praised by Jim Harbaugh For 'Working Sidelines' In Preseason Win
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Derius Davis made an electric play to start Saturday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and it unquestionably made an impression on head coach Jim Harbaugh.
"The way he worked the sideline was incredible," Harbaugh said postgame, via the team's transcript. "The lesser man would not have scored on that play or stayed inbounds. It would have been a four, five-yard gain.
"I didn't think he would be able to get it turned," Harbaugh added. "But he did, incredible job of working the sideline by him. Really seeing his speed was great to see as well."
It's no surprise that Davis was able to make a splash play since he led the NFL in punt return average in 2023.
The end around to Davis wasn't supposed to take place to commence the game, but the receiver asked the coaching staff if the team could make it the first play of the matchup.
"Funny story, that play was supposed to get called on the fourth play of the game," Davis said. "I told [quarterbacks coach] Shane [Day], let's make it the first play of the game. Called my shot and just hit it."
Davis certainly made his case for a spot on the Chargers roster. It seems unlikely that he will be a player who is cut from the final roster on Tuesday.
It's evident that Davis is a playmaker for Los Angeles.
"For sure, that's what I'm here for," Davis said. "I told the team I was going to be a spark, so that's what I want to be for the team."
Davis also made sure to give credit to rookie receiver Brenden Rice who made a crucial block on the play.
"Once I knew I got around [a linebacker], I saw Brenden making a good block on the sideline, took a dude to the sideline," Davis said. "Credit to Brenden for making that block. I was able to cut back and score."
Rice was a late-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, which was surprising given his phenomenal final season at USC. The rookie is one of many receivers who have put on a show throughout camp and the preseason.
Rice received the most amount of snaps out of any receiver in the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Rice and Davis will learn their fate with the Chargers by Tuesday afternoon.