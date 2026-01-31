Chargers quietly lose member of Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff to Dolphins

The Los Angeles Chargers made a big splash by reeling in Mike McDaniel to be Justin Herbert’s next offensive coordinator.

Now, it appears the Miami Dolphins have scored a little pseudo-revenge by poaching a coach from Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers staff.

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins hired Chargers assistant defensive line coach Chuka Ndulue to their new coaching staff for 2026.

After filling two coordinator positions, Harbaugh and the Chargers front office will now need to potentially address at least one more vacancy.

Chargers coaching staff fallout

#Dolphins add #Chargers assistant defensive line coach Chuka Ndulue to staff, per league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 31, 2026

As Chargers fans might remember, Ndulue was actually a former player for the team at one point before starting his career as a coach at Oklahoma in 2017.

Ndulue bounced around from there, then served as the defensive line coach at Colorado State before joining Harbaugh’s staff last year as the assistant defensive line coach alongside line coach Mike Elston.

Ndulue is now the latest member of Harbaugh’s staff to enjoy a promotion elsewhere. The obvious most notable example is former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter going off to be the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

A new report suggests the Chargers could also lose another coach to the New York Giants soon.

In Miami, Ndulue gets at least a lateral move, if not more, under new head coach Jeff Hafley there.

Notable Chargers coaching staff

Head coach: Jim Harbaugh

Offensive coordinator: Mike McDaniel

Passing game coordinator: Marcus Brady

Quarterbacks: Shane Day

Defensive coordinator: Chris O'Leary

Defensive line: Mike Elston

Assistant defensive line: Will Tukuafu

Special teams coordinator: Ryan Ficken

Executive director of player performance: Ben Herbert

The Chargers will rework the offense around McDaniel's vision. After several in-house interviews and plenty of outside looks, the Chargers brought back Chris O'Leary from the college ranks to assume the defensive coordinator spot.

Of note, one of the in-house candidates, Steve Clinkscale, could still be a threat to leave elsewhere. Several names could still go join Minter in Baltimore, perhaps. There's also John Harbaugh's staff in New York to consider. Ditto for if the Chargers lose someone like assistant general manager Chad Alexander.

For now, though, most of the serious movement on Harbaugh's staff appears to be over for the Chargers.

