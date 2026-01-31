Chargers Get Good NFL Cap Space Update as Khalil Mack, Key Pieces go to Free Agency

The Los Angeles Chargers sit on a mountain of cap space that could evaporate in a hurry this offseason as they attempt to re-sign free agents and work on what could be costly contract extensions.

Luckily for Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers, though, the NFL just helped them out a bit.

As reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the 2026 NFL salary cap will jump to roughly $301-305.7 million per club. That’s a massive jump from last season’s 279.2 million mark.

For a team that wants to keep building up key areas after major investments like new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, every little bit certainly helps.

Chargers cap space update after salary cap news

Over at Spotrac, the estimated NFL salary cap was at $303 million, which then meant the Chargers were projected to have $87 million in free cap space.

We’re talking about what seems like minimal cap space shifts in projections here. But it all adds up. Tack the extra money from a salary cap jump on the total saved in roster cuts and potential contract restructures, and it can be a significant boost.

Right now, the team's draft pool this offseason will cost the Chargers roughly $5 million in cap space. Los Angeles has roughly $3.5 million in rollover cap space from last year that it can use, too.

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Personally Scouting Prospects Gives Massive Hint to Chargers Draft Plans

The NFL informed clubs today it is projecting a 2026 salary cap in the range of $301.2 million to $305.7 million per club, per source.



That would represent another significant jump from this year’s $279.2 million cap number, and nearly $100M than the $208.2M cap in 2022. pic.twitter.com/3Mr146H01C — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2026

Chargers’ notable free agents

Edge Khalil Mack

RT Trey Pipkins

Edge Odafe Oweh

G Zion Johnson

WR Keenan Allen

LB Denzel Perryman

QB Trey Lance

S Tony Jefferson

RB Najee Harris

The Chargers will need to play the waiting game to see if Khalil Mack wants to return. He flirted with retirement last year. Does he want to come back to the Chargers if he’s not hanging up the cleats just yet?

RELATED: Chargers Urged to Spend Big on Potential Ravens Free Agent

Odafe Oweh feels like the most important player on the list. The Chargers got a big win when they brought him over from Baltimore via trade. Letting the former first-round pick go right when he’s breaking out in their system would be extremely ill-advised.

Keep in mind that this is all before considering adding potential outside free agents to the team, as well as perhaps doing some key contract extensions early.

