Chargers WR Slated as Top Trade Candidate For 2024
As NFL teams are on the brink of finalizing rosters, it's unlikely that the Los Angeles Chargers will decide to part ways with wide receiver Quentin Johnston this season.
But if the team does decide to move on, a few landing spots for the sophomore wideout this season could include the Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New England Patriots. According to CBS Sports, Johnston is a prime candidate to be on the trading block.
"Los Angeles Chargers brass probably isn't quite ready to pull the plug on the TCU product, who arrived as the 21st overall pick just a year ago. But the current regime wasn't responsible for that pick, and the big-bodied wideout has reportedly struggled to make headway even in a stripped-down receiver competition, with rookie Ladd McConkey and vets Joshua Palmer and D.J. Chark on track for larger roles.
Johnston was projected to be the No.4 guy in the Chargers wide receiver room. Rookie Ladd McConkey, Joshua Palmer, and DJ Chark have emerged as the clear-cut favorites in the group. But the final spot in the back end of the room is still available.
McConkey played mostly in the slot throughout camp, while Palmer has the ability to play inside and outside. Chark is most notable for his size, speed and catching ability.
The hope that Johnston could have a breakout season in his second year seems less likely following his performance through training camp. He continues to struggle with dropped passes which is not a quality any receiver wants to have.
It is important to note that under former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Johnston wasn't utilized in the most beneficial way.
With a new offense underway, Johnston could fill a role that plays on his strengths.
“I think he’s a guy that we can definitely do some different things with," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "I think he’s gonna be a little bit of a Swiss Army knife.”
Johnston was the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In 2023, he didn't live up to expectations struggling with dropped passes.
When Johnston was drafted, the Chargers hoped he would eventually take the place of star receiver Keenan Allen when he retired.
Johnston could ease into the role and make the proper adjustments following a tough performance in 2023. Then Allen decided he didn't want to take a pay cut with the Chargers and left the organization he had been with throughout his entire NFL career. Soon after, Williams left as well.
Short of their star receivers, Los Angeles drafted rookie McConkey to add to the depth of the wideout room. McConkey quickly became the favorite to fill the shoes of Allen and emerge as Justin Herbert's go-to guy.
With a new regime in place, the Chargers might not feel as invested in Johnston since the current front office didn't draft the TCU product. As he continues to slip through the cracks in the preseason, Los Angeles could let go of the sophomore receiver.
The Chargers haven't revealed how many wide receivers they will keep on the roster, but there are certainly other players who have been outperforming Johnston throughout training camp.