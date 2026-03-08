Chargers Free Agency Big Board: Top 5 Targets at Every Position of Need

The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2026 offseason near the top of the NFL in available cap space. Having significant available cap space and not having a quarterback on a rookie contract is rather rare in the NFL. The reason for this is the number of internal free agents the Chargers are facing, including a high number of young players, dating back to the previous regime, who have not secured second contracts.

The Chargers have over twenty roster spots to fill and only five draft picks in the upcoming draft. Los Angeles already signed center Tyler Biadasz, who may have been the top free agent center on the market with the Buffalo Bills and Connor McGovern agreeing on a contract. The dip into free agency will likely continue. The Chargers have obvious needs at the guard and tight end positions heading into the legal negotiation window. Let's explore the top free agents at those positions for the Chargers.

NFL free agency top 5 guards

1) Zion Johnson, LG

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chargers own free agent left guard Zion Johnson may not have the pelts on the wall that several of the other free agents on this list have. However, in free agency risk is always a factor and the Chargers know Johnson well. He is also the youngest and most athletic guard in free agency. He has not lived up to his first-round selection, but has also faced inconsistencies around him.

Zion Johnson trains with OL Masterminds in the off-season alongside left tackle Rashawn Slater and newly signed center Tyler Biadasz. Zion staying may be the best fit overall, lowest risk and best fit for the culture of the offensive line.

2) Wyatt Teller, RG

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns offensive situation the past few years has been rough to say the least. Evaluating Teller has to be done through a lens of considering the environment around him. He is a former all-pro and was at his best when the Browns were running the ball. The Chargers, with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will try to establish the run.

Teller had been relatively durable until the last two seasons but in context, the Browns were awful and there may not have been a push for him to play through the injuries. Any team considering Teller will have to dive deep and do their due diligence to get the full picture of where he is at career wise.

3) Alijah Vera-Tucker, RG

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Alijah Vera-Tucker is the biggest boom or bust free agent available. He has a top-tier skillset and versatility along the offensive line. However, he has had three major season-ending injuries in five seasons. AVT has been a very good blocker when on the field and he may still find a robust market despite his injury risk.

4) Isaac Seumalo, LG

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers' Isaac Seumalo has been nothing but a professional and savvy interior offensive lineman for multiple years. However, wear and tear may be weighing on him. He has played only one full season in the past five years. He would bring a veteran and smart presence to the interior

5) David Edwards, LG

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards has been a key component of the Bills offense the past two seasons. He has been a reliable and well-rounded starter. He is a bit more of a short-area, powerful guard and does not have the athleticism of other top guards.

Edwards has been relatively injury-free the past two seasons, but has a very checkered injury history dating back to college. He was placed on injured reserve in 2022 over multiple concussions.

Top 5 Tight Ends

1) Dallas Goedert

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is the model of consistency. He is a good quarterback-friendly target while also competing as a good blocker. The Chargers have only one holdover tight end in Oronde Gadsden II, and a well-rounded veteran would fit well.

2) Cade Otton

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton is another example of a steady and reliable tight end. He may not be as explosive as other tight ends but the Chargers need a different presence to pair with Oronde Gadsden.

3) Jonnu Smith

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers released veteran tight end Jonnu Smith after trading for him before the 2025 season from the Miami Dolphins. In 2024, Smith rattled off 884 receiving yards in Mike McDaniel's offense. Smith is a bit smaller and not a traditional in-line blocker but he is a scrappy blocker. A veteran presence who will not count against the compensatory pick formula is something the Chargers would always be interested in.

4) Chig Okonkwo

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chig Okonkwo is not a traditional tight end. Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has used multiple types of tights ends at various points in his career as a play caller. If the Chargers wanted to add a different type of offensive weapon, Okonkwo is the versatile chess piece that can line up all over the formation.

5) Charlie Kolar

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Charlie Kolar is a popular name floating around despite competing for snaps behind in Baltimore behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Kolar is arguably the best blocking tight end of this free agent class and could step into a true Y in-line role. The Chargers need a blocking role in their offense and Kolar and Gadsden would pair well with one another.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz was the Ravens director of player personnel when Baltimore selected Kolar in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. The familiarity makes the fit more seamless.

Tight ends not mentioned

There are several top tight ends hitting free agency that may not make sense for the Chargers. Veterans like Travis Kelce and David Njoku have taken steps back but can still play. Will their contracts justify the role and effectiveness is the concern.

Isaiah Likely is another Ravens tight end whom the Chargers front office has familiarity but would Likely and Gadsden play too similar of a role to be compatible?