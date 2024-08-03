Former Charger Great Dwight Freeney Officially Inducted into HoF
Former Chargers defensive end Dwight Freeney has officially been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Freeney, who spent the majority of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, was presented into the Hall by Colts owner Jim Irsay.
After his bust was unveiled, Freeney expressed his gratitude for those who helped him become the player and person he is, including his family, coaches, teammates, and the game of football.
"I also want to thank this great game of football, for giving me the opportunity to express myself and my creativity to the world. I always felt like I was an artist, and the football field was my canvas. And I was forever grateful for that feeling."
While Freeney primarily spoke about his teammates from the Colts, including Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, and Edgerrin James, Freeney did shout out the Chargers, even referring to former teammates Antonio Gates and Phillip Rivers as 'soon-to-be Hall of Famers.'
"I also want to thank the Chargers organization, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions for the time I spent there toward the end of my career," Freeney said. "On those teams, I played with some great players and soon-to-be Hall of Famers — Antonio Gates, Phillip Rivers, Larry Fitzgerald, Calais Campbell, Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Bobby Wagner, and Russell Wilson to name a few. Thank you fellas for the memories and for being great teammates."
The former first-round pick out of Syracuse in 2002 spent a decade with the Colts. He began his career with four consecutive double-digit sack seasons and later helped the Colts win the Super Bowl during the 2006 season over the Chicago Bears.
A seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, Freeney signed a two-year deal with the Chargers in 2013. Freeney spent two seasons with the Chargers, missing the majority of the 2013 season with a quad injury. He returned in 2014 as a specialist. Freeney recorded 12 tackles and four sacks during his Chargers career.
After playing in San Diego, Freeney went on to have brief stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions, before retiring after the 2017 season. He finished his career with 332 tackles, 125.5 sacks, and 47 forced fumbles.
Known for his famed spin move, Freeney was named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and is also part of the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor.