Former Chargers Center Signed to Bills Active Roster
The Buffalo Bills signed former Chargers center Will Clapp to their active roster Thursday. Clapp was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster in the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
The veteran offensive lineman is in his seventh NFL season. Clapp signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March.
The seventh-round pick has played in 66 career games. He was selected by the New Orleans Saints in 2018 from LSU.
The 28-year-old has played for only two other teams throughout his career in the NFL, the Saints and the Chargers. He spent four seasons playing in his hometown, New Orleans.
Clapp spent the last two seasons with the Chargers. He played almost every game for the Bolts last year. Clapp got the starting job in Week 4 after Corey Linsley could no longer play because of a season-ending health issue.
Clapp only committed two penalties in the 2023 season. He also took 75 percent of the snap count at center.
The center missed the final three games of the season in 2023.
The Chargers then started Brendan Jaimes at center after Clapp was placed on injured reserve. The team was left with their third-string center to close out the season.
Los Angeles was also missing starting quarterback Justin Herbert for the final four games of the season due to a season-ending injury.
The injury bug had hit the Chargers late in the season. The offense was short several starters and nobody can forget the horrendous Week 15 game.
The Chargers lost 63-21 to the Las Vegas Raiders. It's a wild final score, but the Chargers were a bad team even with the starters playing. The Week 15 matchup was played by a short-staffed squad, but it was also a turning point for the Chargers.
The embarrassing loss sealed the fate of former head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco.
Clapp was one of the many players to leave the Chargers in the offseason. The center hit free agency and was snagged by the Bills.
Clapp's promotion to the active roster was a corresponding move. Buffalo placed Tylan Grable on injured reserve after he sustained a groin injury in Week 3.
Clapp took Grable's place on the active roster. The 28-year-old offers the Bills some positional versatility, but the majority of his snaps have come at center. Clapp is a solid center and his promotion should be a success in Buffalo.