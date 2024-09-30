Former Chargers WR Mike Williams Links Up With Aaron Rodgers For Insane Catch
Former Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams made an insane toe-tapping sideline grab in Week 4.
Williams hasn't established himself as a top receiver for the New York Jets, but his jaw-dropping catch on Sunday was a step in the right direction.
Along with Williams, the New York wide receiver corps features Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard.
“Just another offensive threat,” Williams told the New York Post ahead of Sunday's game. “We’ve got a lot of offensive weapons, so I just add another threat. A guy that can spread the offense out, take the top off the defense and be a dominant player.”
Williams was one of the many starters to leave the Chargers in the offseason. Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler also parted ways with the Chargers.
Allen plays for the Chicago Bears, while Ekeler landed with the Washington Commanders. The departures of Williams and Allen left Los Angeles short their star receivers.
As evidenced by the offensive struggles over the last two weeks, the Chargers are still navigating their young receiver corps.
Williams is coming off a torn ACL, which limited the wideout's reps to start the season. Ahead of the Week 4 matchup with the Denver Broncos, Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed Williams would play.
“He’s definitely part of the rotation," Saleh said Friday. “I don’t want to say there’s a pitch count on him anymore. With the way we’re in a flow with our personnel groupings and getting guys in and out of the huddle, he’ll continue to get a bigger and bigger role as he gets comfortable with the offense and the quarterback.”
Williams has 120 yards on eight receptions for the 2024 season. He has yet to score a touchdown. The Jets failed to score a touchdown in the 10-9 loss to Denver on Sunday.
The former Charger is trusting the process this season as he adjusts to a new team in addition to returning from a season-ending injury.
“I was ready for whatever since I suited up [in pads] for real,” Williams said Friday. “It’s a long season, that’s what coach said, so just trusting the process and be ready when I go out there.
“I’m feeling good. I’m able to go out there and do what I can do, make some plays. Run, jump, whatever. Yeah, I’m good.”
Through the first four games of the season, several former Chargers haven't quite lived up to expectations on their new teams. But there's plenty of football left to play.