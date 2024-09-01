How Much Does it Cost to Get Into Chargers Season Opener vs Raiders?
Tickets for the Los Angeles Chargers regular-season opener are selling for just under $200 at the cheapest price.
The Bolts take on AFC West division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, on Sept. 8 to kick off the season.
On StubHub, fans are able to purchase tickets for as low as $199. The cheapest ticket price on Vivid Seats is currently listed at $185.
The lowest prices for the Chargers' season opener is relatively affordable compared to other NFL games.
The most expensive seats for the AFC West matchup range anywhere between $1,300-$3,000.
There has been a lot of hype surrounding the new era of Chargers football since the franchise hired Jim Harbaugh to spearhead the transformation of the team.
Since Harbaugh was hired, there have been a number of changes that the organization has undergone.
Although the Bolts lost some of their seasoned starters with the departures of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler, there are several new exciting faces to watch at SoFi Stadium this season.
Rookies Ladd McConkey and Joe Alt will make their NFL debuts in Week 1. Former Baltimore Ravens running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins are also exciting newcomers.
Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz also added some new additions in lieu of the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday. The Bolts added veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke, defensive back Elijah Molden, and running back Hassan Haskins.
With the addition of Heinicke, the Chargers have three quarterbacks on the roster. It's likely the Heinicke and Easton Stick will compete for the primary backup spot.
"I like him. I like the production he's had," Harbaugh said via the team's transcript. "The thing that jumps out is the fact … as many games as he played and started in, many times he's had to be the one that won a quarterback competition.
"I like the way he competes on the field. I like the way he plays, he plays his game as a quarterback," Harbaugh added. "I think that's really important. Really happy to have him on our team."
The Raiders also have a new head coach in Antonio Pierce. Although he coached Las Vegas for the latter half of the 2023 season, he was officially named head coach in the offseason.
Chargers fans will also get a chance to watch one of the best receivers in the league when Davante Adams takes the field for the Raiders.
The AFC West matchup will certainly be a must-watch game given the new supporting cast surrounding Herbert.