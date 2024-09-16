Jim Harbaugh Puts Justin Herbert in Elite Category After Massive Chargers Win
The Los Angeles Chargers are now 2-0 after their win on Sunday. It was electric. It was everything Chargers fans hoped for. And what made the victory even sweeter was Justin Herbert's solid performance.
Herbert completed 14 of 20 passes for 130 yards against the Carolina Panthers. He also had a pair of touchdowns to Quentin Johnston.
What the numbers don't tell you is Herbert had a number of clutch throws that very few quarterbacks in the league can make.
"I think he reminded everybody that he's one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League," head coach Jim Harbaugh said via the team transcript.
Herbert's 130-yard game was his lowest total in any full game of his career. The Oregon product has thrown a total of 274 yards through two games, a number he would've recorded in one game last season.
It's once again a reminder of the stark difference in the run game this year. Running back J.K. Dobbins had another phenomenal game. He posted 131 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 17 carries.
In 2023, the Chargers' run game was one of the worst units in the league. Herbert spoke on the newfound run game.
"It's a little different," Herbert said. "It's definitely super helpful just going out there and knowing you can hand the ball to J.K. and Gus and they're going to go fight for every yard.
The Chargers now have options when they face different opponents. The team doesn't have to rely solely on Herbert to generate an offense.
"We're going to lean on both, and whatever we think can work," Harbaugh said. "There's going to be opposing wills every single game, every single week. The margin is credit card thin."
The Chargers are already making headway in creating a new identity for the franchise in the first two weeks of the season.
"You can feel our identity, see our identity. It's starting to form, for sure," center Bradley Bozeman said. But like I said before, we'll do whatever the hell we have to do to make sure things work right. Pass it 60 times, run it 60 times, do 60 screens, 60 draws … whatever it has to be, we'll make it work."
Although the Chargers are 2-0, they've played mediocre opponents. The real test comes against teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, the New Orleans Saints, and the Cleveland Browns. Will the Bolts be able to handle tough competitors?