Justin Herbert Seems to Take Shot at Past Chargers Teams After Season Opening Win
The Los Angeles Chargers start the 2024 season on the right foot. L.A. came out of Week 1 with a 1-0 record after the victory over their division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers started the game a bit shaky, but when it mattered most, they showed they are no longer the team of old.
The Chargers scored on three of their final five drives to come away on top. Those drives were a true indicator that this Chargers team will be different moving forward, thanks to their new head coach, Jim Harbaugh. Nobody noticed the difference more than their star quarterback, Justin Herbert.
After the game, Herbert said he was proud of his team for stepping up when it mattered most to come away on top.
"The past couple years, maybe we'd go three-and-out and punt the ball and things go a different way," Herbert said. "To be able to drive the ball down like that and put it in the end zone, and then have the defense come up with a big stop, it was awesome to see."
Herbert also added that they really turned it up a notch in the second half.
“It definitely didn't go our way in the first half but to go out in the second half to put together a couple drives and the defense get some turnovers, great team ball,” Herbert said.
Herbert is right. In the past, things might've spiraled away from the Bolts for one reason or another, whether it has to do with blown coverage or bad play calling. However, that was not the case for the Chargers on Sunday, as they were a disciplined football team that established their identity as the game progressed.
All three sides of the ball came up clutch, especially the defense. The defense allowed only 296 yards and forced three turnovers. Harbaugh was even pleased with his defense's performance.
“It was a great performance. To have the early stops (on defense) were huge,” Harbaugh said. “We had a lot of three-and-outs on offense, but we were at our best when our best was needed the most.”
Herbert didn't play his best football game, but he was solid and didn't commit a turnover for his team. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown, only being sacked once.
Herbert and the Chargers will now look to carry that momentum in Week 2 against the Panthers.
