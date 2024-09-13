Largest Concerns For Chargers Following First Game of NFL Season
The Los Angeles Chargers were imposing against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday as they won in dominant fashion 22-10. Jim Harbaugh and his staff showed a first look at the identity he added to this football team during the offseason. The running game was the most effective it has been in years and the defense was stubborn as they only allowed the Raiders to score 10 points
For Chargers' faithful the physicality displayed this past Sunday was impressive because they looked like a completely different team from the ones of recent memory. There were a lot of immediate takeaways, like the run game led by running back J.K. Dobbins, clean pockets for Justin Herbert, and a defense that looked the most competent it's been in years. Despite there being a lot to like about the Chargers showing against the Raiders, there are some concerns that could show up later in the season.
The Chargers' defense could still be an area of concern because they won't be tested by an elite-level offense until their week four matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the next two weeks, the Chargers will play games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers, who probably won't pose a significant threat to the defense.
Carolina's offense looked awful in week one and the team as a whole looks similar to the 2-15 group they were a season ago. Pittsburgh's offense on the other hand is still a mystery, as there is not enough tape to decide if this Justin Fields' led unit will be poised to put up significant numbers.
Harbaugh's ground-and-pound mentality was on full display as the improved Chargers rushing attack was electric against the Raiders in Week 1. Ironically, the area of concern for this Chargers' offense could be at the wide receiver position.
Franchise quarterback Justin Herbert is one of the best passing talents in the NFL, however, his team does lack a true number one on the outside. The passing game did not look as prolific under Herbert as it usually does and that could easily be attributed to his young pass-catchers.
The Pro Bowl quarterback will be relying heavily on the services of rookie Ladd McConkey, Joshua Palmers, and Quinton Johnston. If one of these players could emerge as a go-to target for Herbert it could elevate this offense, but if they cannot it could cause the Chargers to become one-dimensional at times relying largely on the run game and play-action to move the ball downfield.
