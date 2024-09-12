Chargers' Joey Bosa Could Miss Sunday With Latest Injury Update
The Los Angeles Chargers defense looked dominant in their season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders as they held the Gardner Minshew-led offense to only 10 points. The defensive side of the football has been a huge area of concern for the Chargers during previous seasons, however, it looks like Jesse Minter's scheme has breathed new life into this unit.
During the Brandon Staley era in Los Angeles, the Chargers' defense was abysmal as they were bottom tier in most major NFL categories. For fans and viewers alike it was confusing to see this group have so much trouble because they never lacked the talent on that side of the football. When names like Khalil Mack and Derwin James Jr., are a part of a defense, it is hard to fathom why the Chargers could not manage to put out a respectable unit.
The most noticeable difference between this year's Charger defense and the one from a season ago is the freedom with which the players are playing. Last year it seemed like there was a disconnect between the scheme and the players which could have been a huge factor in their lack of success. Last Sunday against the Raiders, the Chargers defense looked fast, physical, and on the same page as they made Las Vegas look inferior.
Health was also an area of concern for this group because they spent the last couple of years dealing with injuries to key players. After a dominant showing in week one, Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa missed practice this week with a back injury according to reports.
For Chargers' fans, this does not seem like something that they should panic over as it is likely this is the Los Angeles training staff being cautious with Bosa through the practice week. Bosa's availability is more important on Sundays than it is on Thursdays as the Chargers need his production on the defensive side of the ball.
The Chargers play the Carolina Panthers this week in a matchup that they should easily dominate. It is expected to be a blowout win for Los Angeles which could be beneficial for Bosa as he probably could play limited snaps stealing some extra rest as they travel to Pittsburgh in week three. Bosa's back will be something to monitor over the next few days, however, it does not seem like anything to worry about for Chargers fans.
