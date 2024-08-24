Multiple Chargers Players Stuck in Elevator Ahead of Preseason Finale
The Los Angeles Chargers are on the road for their preseason finale, but the trip to Dallas unfortunately wasn't without a scare. Several players and Chargers staff were stuck in a hotel elevator on Friday night, per the team's social media.
Dallas Fire-Rescue helped the group out of the inoperable elevator. Each person had to be assisted one by one through the ceiling panel.
"The Los Angeles Chargers thank Dallas Fire-Rescue for their quick response, professionalism and substantial efforts ensuring everyone's safety," the club said.
According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, crews arrived at The Westin around 7:44 pm after an elevator technician was unsuccessful in their attempts to get the elevator functioning. Therefore, the Search and Rescue team was deployed by Dallas Fire-Rescue.
The elevator was reportedly stuck in a "blind shaft" somewhere between the third and fifteenth floors of the Dallas hotel.
There were approximately 15 people involved in the incident, according to ESPN, but the names of the players involved haven't been disclosed.
Following the unusual incident, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh invited the entire Dallas Fire-Rescue staff to dine in the team meal room, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported from the elevator incident and Los Angeles will take on the Cowboys at AT&T stadium on Saturday afternoon.
This is an important game for several players, given the Chargers are tasked with cutting down the roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 1 pm PT.
"It's a big week for a lot of people," Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman said via the team's transcript. "For all of us, really."
A few players to look out for on the field include Simi Fehoko, Junior Colson, Jaret Patterson, JT Woods and Derius Davis.
Although the wide receiver room is already filled by Joshua Palmer, Ladd McConkey, and DJ Chark, there are still a few spots left for Fehoko.
The receiver has made an impression throughout camp and the first two preseason games.
"Competitors are welcome. And he showed up again today," Harbaugh said Monday. "He showed up big in the game.
"I think he's redefining himself and his game. Really more physical. He's doing the things that competitors do to contribute to the team," Harbaugh added. "I feel like he really belongs. Now he's starting to separate himself too, which is great. You see that continuing, you predict that will continue. Good things from Simi."