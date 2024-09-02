Veteran Chargers Defensive Back Earns Massive Praise After Impactful Preseason Run
The Los Angeles Chargers didn't have the best preseason performance, losing definitively to the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks for a 1-2 record.
Still, there were some bright spots for the Bolts. Their final game had Easton Stick leading the Chargers to a 26-19 victory against the Dallas Cowboys.
However, the Chargers really shined on defense, mainly due to veteran defensive back Tony Jefferson. In the final game of the preseason, he recorded 14 total tackles, two interceptions, and one sack.
This performance was enough for Jefferson to be named to Pro Football Focus' "Team of the Preseason." Additionally, PFF's Gordon McGuinness declared that Jefferson was the best defensive player of the preseason period.
"The veteran defensive back played 90 snaps against the Dallas Cowboys in the preseason finale and had a monster game," McGuinness said. "He forced a fumble, recorded a pass breakup and scored two interceptions. He finished the preseason with 10 solo tackles and three defensive stops."
Jefferson wasn't the only Charger named to PFF's All-Preseason Team. Rookie edge rusher Tre'Mon Morris-Brash also made the list after recording six combined tackles, three pass deflections, one sack, one interception, and one touchdown.
Unfortunately, Jefferson's outstanding play wasn't enough to guarantee himself a spot on the 53-man roster. He was waived by the Chargers in the hopes that they could keep five running backs on the main roster.
Meanwhile, Jefferson is waiting on the practice squad, ready to jump into action whenever he's needed.
Jefferson has had a long and interesting football history. He played for the University of Oklahoma from 2010-2012, where he recorded 258 combined tackles, seven sacks, eight interceptions, and one touchdown.
Jefferson was named a Freshman All-American and Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year in his first season at Oklahoma.
After skipping his senior year, Jefferson entered into the 2013 NFL Draft. Despite being predicted to be picked in the second or third round, he eventually went undrafted.
Jefferson signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals and performed well enough in the preseason to be named as their backup safety. He made his NFL debut in Arizona's opening game and started his first game the following week.
During his NFL tenure, Jefferson played for four teams in some capacity before retiring in 2022. In this time, he recorded 492 total tackles, 24 pass deflections, 9.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, four interceptions, and one defensive touchdown.
Jefferson retired after the 2022 season and spent 2023 serving as a scouting intern for the Baltimore Ravens.
However, he decided to come back from retirement, signing with the Chargers in the offseason. Now on their practice squad, here's hoping he'll see the field again soon.
More Chargers: Joey Bosa Weighs in On His Injury Status For Week 1 vs Raiders