Chargers' Joey Bosa Weighs in On His Injury Status For Week 1 vs Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa returned to practice after breaking his hand on Aug. 4. The defensive star gave an update on his current status for Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
"I'm feeling good," Bosa said Thursday via the team's transcript. "My legs are good, I did a lot of work this offseason to be able to navigate the road bumps. That's kind of what it was."
Bosa left a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams after suffering what appeared to be a left hand or wrist injury. The injury wasn't disclosed until recently.
"It was definitely unfortunate, but all in all it was really not a huge deal," Bosa said, "Like I said, the work that I've been doing over the past however many months, it's been a lot of reps. You don't lose those things in just two weeks.
Although the injury required surgery, Bosa is adamant on having a comeback season.
"Coming back, if anything, it was time off the body, less stress on my legs and let some things heal up," Bosa added. "Now I'm feeling ready to go."
Bosa has dealt with injuries for the majority of the last two seasons. He's played in just 14 games in the last two years.
Bosa sprained his right foot in Week 11 against the Packers last year, which forced him to miss the remainder of the year. In 2022, the defensive star missed four months of the season after sustaining a groin injury.
"Any injury sucks, but like I said, I put in a lot of work this offseason and I feel like my strength is coming back really fast," Bosa said. "I'm able to do everything in the weight room pretty much now and my strength feels totally fine.
This season is the start of a new chapter for the defensive star. Although there was a small bump in the road, Bosa shared he's had solid practices ahead of the season opener.
"I've had a great three practices the last few days, flying around," Bosa said. "Conditioning needs work obviously, that kind of slips away a little fast, but just my legs, speed and all my power and my size has all stayed really consistent over the last few weeks. I'm feeling confident about how I'm going to perform, especially with another full week."